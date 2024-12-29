Harris and Washington host NJIT

NJIT Highlanders (2-11) at Washington Huskies (8-4, 0-2 Big Ten) Seattle; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -23;…

NJIT Highlanders (2-11) at Washington Huskies (8-4, 0-2 Big Ten)

Seattle; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -23; over/under is 138

BOTTOM LINE: Washington takes on NJIT after Tyler Harris scored 20 points in Washington’s 79-70 loss to the Seattle U Redhawks.

The Huskies are 6-2 on their home court. Washington is ninth in the Big Ten in rebounding with 32.8 rebounds. Great Osobor leads the Huskies with 8.9 boards.

The Highlanders are 0-8 on the road. NJIT is 0-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.2 turnovers per game.

Washington is shooting 44.0% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 42.3% NJIT allows to opponents. NJIT averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than Washington allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Osobor is shooting 45.5% and averaging 14.4 points for the Huskies.

Tariq Francis is scoring 18.6 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Highlanders.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 7-3, averaging 74.2 points, 31.8 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Highlanders: 2-8, averaging 62.3 points, 31.3 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.