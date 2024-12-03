Harris and George Mason host George Washington

George Mason Patriots (7-1) at George Washington Revolutionaries (5-2) Washington; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: George Mason plays George…

George Mason Patriots (7-1) at George Washington Revolutionaries (5-2)

Washington; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Mason plays George Washington after Kennedy Harris scored 25 points in George Mason’s 85-63 win against the Navy Midshipmen.

The Revolutionaries have gone 5-0 at home. George Washington leads the A-10 in rebounding, averaging 41.1 boards. Sara Lewis leads the Revolutionaries with 7.3 rebounds.

The Patriots are 3-0 on the road. George Mason averages 77.3 points while outscoring opponents by 21.2 points per game.

George Washington makes 41.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than George Mason has allowed to its opponents (38.1%). George Mason averages 23.7 more points per game (77.3) than George Washington gives up (53.6).

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Makayla Andrews is scoring 12.6 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Revolutionaries.

Harris is averaging 18.3 points, four assists and 1.6 steals for the Patriots.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

