Harper, Rutgers Scarlet Knights square off against the Penn State Nittany Lions

Penn State Nittany Lions (8-1, 1-0 Big Ten) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (5-4, 0-1 Big Ten)

Piscataway, New Jersey; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Big Ten foes Rutgers and Penn State square off on Tuesday.

The Scarlet Knights have gone 4-0 in home games. Rutgers scores 79.7 points while outscoring opponents by 4.1 points per game.

The Nittany Lions play their first true road game after going 8-1 with a 2-1 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. Penn State leads the Big Ten with 42.7 points per game in the paint led by Yanic Konan Niederhauser averaging 9.8.

Rutgers’ average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game is 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Penn State gives up. Penn State averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than Rutgers allows.

The Scarlet Knights and Nittany Lions face off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ace Bailey is shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Scarlet Knights, while averaging 17.9 points and six rebounds.

Zach Hicks is shooting 49.1% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Nittany Lions, while averaging 13.1 points.

