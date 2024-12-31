Harper leads Howard against Yale

Howard Bison (5-8) at Yale Bulldogs (6-6) New Haven, Connecticut; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Howard plays Yale after…

Howard Bison (5-8) at Yale Bulldogs (6-6)

New Haven, Connecticut; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Howard plays Yale after Blake Harper scored 34 points in Howard’s 83-67 loss to the Hampton Pirates.

The Bulldogs are 3-0 in home games. Yale leads the Ivy League in rebounding, averaging 36.1 boards. Nick Townsend leads the Bulldogs with 7.0 rebounds.

The Bison are 1-5 on the road. Howard is 2-5 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Yale scores 80.8 points per game, 3.7 more points than the 77.1 Howard allows. Howard averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Yale allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: John Poulakidas is scoring 21.1 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Bulldogs.

Harper is shooting 44.2% and averaging 17.5 points for the Bison.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 80.2 points, 35.9 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Bison: 4-6, averaging 78.8 points, 31.5 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

