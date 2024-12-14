Harper and Rutgers host Seton Hall

Seton Hall Pirates (5-5) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (6-4, 1-1 Big Ten) Piscataway, New Jersey; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Seton Hall Pirates (5-5) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (6-4, 1-1 Big Ten)

Piscataway, New Jersey; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Scarlet Knights -13; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: Rutgers faces Seton Hall after Dylan Harper scored 24 points in Rutgers’ 80-76 win against the Penn State Nittany Lions.

The Scarlet Knights have gone 5-0 in home games. Rutgers averages 79.7 points and has outscored opponents by 4.1 points per game.

The Pirates play their first true road game after going 5-5 with a 2-2 record in neutral-site games to start the season. Seton Hall is fifth in the Big East with 9.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Emmanuel Okorafor averaging 1.4.

Rutgers makes 45.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.7 percentage points higher than Seton Hall has allowed to its opponents (40.0%). Seton Hall averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Rutgers allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harper is shooting 51.3% and averaging 23.4 points for the Scarlet Knights.

Chaunce Jenkins is scoring 11.8 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Pirates.

