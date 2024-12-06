Hargress and UC Riverside host CSU Fullerton

CSU Fullerton Titans (2-7, 0-1 Big West) at UC Riverside Highlanders (5-4, 1-0 Big West) Riverside, California; Saturday, 8 p.m.…

CSU Fullerton Titans (2-7, 0-1 Big West) at UC Riverside Highlanders (5-4, 1-0 Big West)

Riverside, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside hosts CSU Fullerton after Barrington Hargress scored 27 points in UC Riverside’s 68-64 win over the CSU Northridge Matadors.

The Highlanders have gone 2-0 at home. UC Riverside ranks second in the Big West with 10.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Jack Whitbourn averaging 2.2.

The Titans have gone 0-1 against Big West opponents. CSU Fullerton gives up 73.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 15.0 points per game.

UC Riverside averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 8.1 per game CSU Fullerton allows. CSU Fullerton averages 4.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game UC Riverside allows.

The Highlanders and Titans match up Saturday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hargress averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, scoring 19.7 points while shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc.

Donovan Oday is scoring 10.6 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Titans.

