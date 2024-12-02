Harding leads Iowa against Northwestern after 20-point game

Northwestern Wildcats (6-2) at Iowa Hawkeyes (6-1) Iowa City, Iowa; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Iowa plays Northwestern after…

Northwestern Wildcats (6-2) at Iowa Hawkeyes (6-1)

Iowa City, Iowa; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa plays Northwestern after Brock Harding scored 20 points in Iowa’s 110-77 victory over the South Carolina Upstate Spartans.

The Hawkeyes have gone 5-0 in home games. Iowa is third in the Big Ten scoring 87.4 points while shooting 49.7% from the field.

The Wildcats are 0-1 on the road. Northwestern ranks eighth in the Big Ten with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Nick Martinelli averaging 2.5.

Iowa averages 10.6 made 3-pointers per game, 4.7 more made shots than the 5.9 per game Northwestern gives up. Northwestern averages 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than Iowa gives up.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Payton Sandfort averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawkeyes, scoring 15.6 points while shooting 27.8% from beyond the arc.

Martinelli is averaging 20.3 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Wildcats.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

