Harden and Kennesaw State host Mercer

Mercer Bears (4-10) at Kennesaw State Owls (5-5)

Kennesaw, Georgia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kennesaw State hosts Mercer after Prencis Harden scored 26 points in Kennesaw State’s 65-62 victory over the Georgia State Panthers.

The Owls have gone 3-1 in home games. Kennesaw State is second in the CUSA in team defense, allowing 58.7 points while holding opponents to 38.6% shooting.

The Bears have gone 1-5 away from home. Mercer ranks seventh in the SoCon with 28.5 rebounds per game led by Ashlee Locke averaging 7.2.

Kennesaw State’s average of 3.9 made 3-pointers per game is 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Mercer allows. Mercer has shot at a 37.0% clip from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points less than the 38.6% shooting opponents of Kennesaw State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harden is shooting 48.8% and averaging 15.3 points for the Owls.

Ariana Bennett is averaging 10.9 points for the Bears.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

