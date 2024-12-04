Hanson and the UC Irvine Anteaters take on conference foe CSU Bakersfield

UC Irvine Anteaters (5-3) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (0-6) Bakersfield, California; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Summah Hanson and…

UC Irvine Anteaters (5-3) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (0-6)

Bakersfield, California; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Summah Hanson and UC Irvine take on Aryana Dizon and CSU Bakersfield in Big West play.

The Roadrunners are 0-2 in home games. CSU Bakersfield has a 0-5 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Anteaters are 2-2 in road games. UC Irvine is fifth in the Big West scoring 61.4 points per game and is shooting 36.3%.

CSU Bakersfield’s average of 5.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 6.0 per game UC Irvine allows. UC Irvine averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.0 fewer made shots on average than the 9.8 per game CSU Bakersfield allows.

The Roadrunners and Anteaters square off Thursday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alli Dioli averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Roadrunners, scoring 7.0 points while shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc.

Hunter Hernandez is averaging 15.7 points for the Anteaters.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

