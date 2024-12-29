Hannah, Montgomery lead Bradley to 81-75 OT win over Valparaiso

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Darius Hannah scored 21 points and Zek Montgomery added six in the second overtime as Bradley…

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Darius Hannah scored 21 points and Zek Montgomery added six in the second overtime as Bradley defeated Valparaiso 81-75 on Sunday night.

Hannah shot 8 of 13 from the field and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Braves (11-2, 2-0 Missouri Valley Conference). Duke Deen scored 20 points while going 5 of 14 from the floor, including 3 for 8 from 3-point range, and 7 for 8 from the line and added five rebounds and four steals. Montgomery shot 8 for 19, including 1 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 19 points.

Cooper Schwieger led the Beacons (7-6, 0-2) in scoring, finishing with 21 points, six rebounds and two steals. Valparaiso also got 17 points and six rebounds from Jefferson Monegro. Kasper Sepp had 11 points, 15 rebounds and two blocks.

Bradley entered halftime up 36-30. Hannah paced the team in scoring in the first half with nine points. Bradley was outscored by six points in the second half as the teams ended regulation tied at 63. Montgomery went 2 of 2 from the field on the way to six points in the final period.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.