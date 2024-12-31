Hannah and Bradley host Indiana State

Bradley Braves (11-2, 2-0 MVC) at Indiana State Sycamores (8-5, 2-0 MVC) Terre Haute, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Bradley Braves (11-2, 2-0 MVC) at Indiana State Sycamores (8-5, 2-0 MVC)

Terre Haute, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bradley visits Indiana State after Darius Hannah scored 21 points in Bradley’s 81-75 overtime victory over the Valparaiso Beacons.

The Sycamores have gone 4-1 in home games. Indiana State leads the MVC with 26.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Samage Teel averaging 3.9.

The Braves are 2-0 in MVC play. Bradley ranks first in college basketball averaging 11.2 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 44.4% from downtown. Duke Deen leads the team averaging 3.2 makes while shooting 44.2% from 3-point range.

Indiana State averages 84.3 points, 16.8 more per game than the 67.5 Bradley allows. Bradley has shot at a 49.3% clip from the field this season, 6.0 percentage points above the 43.3% shooting opponents of Indiana State have averaged.

The Sycamores and Braves match up Wednesday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Teel is averaging 17.6 points, 4.4 assists and 1.5 steals for the Sycamores.

Deen is averaging 15.2 points and 4.3 assists for the Braves.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sycamores: 7-3, averaging 86.7 points, 34.6 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 52.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points per game.

Braves: 9-1, averaging 81.8 points, 31.0 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

