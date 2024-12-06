Hand, Boston College Eagles to visit Sallis, Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Boston College Eagles (6-3) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (7-3) Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Wake…

Boston College Eagles (6-3) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (7-3)

Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest faces Boston College in a matchup of ACC teams.

The Demon Deacons have gone 5-0 at home. Wake Forest scores 66.9 points while outscoring opponents by 2.2 points per game.

The Eagles play their first true road game after going 6-3 with a 3-1 record in neutral-site games to start the season. Boston College ranks ninth in the ACC with 9.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Roger McFarlane averaging 1.7.

Wake Forest’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Boston College gives up. Boston College averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Wake Forest gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Sallis is shooting 40.6% and averaging 17.0 points for the Demon Deacons.

Donald Hand Jr. is scoring 13.7 points per game and averaging 7.8 rebounds for the Eagles.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.