Hand and Boston College host Fairleigh Dickinson

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (4-10) at Boston College Eagles (7-5, 0-2 ACC)

Boston; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -13.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Boston College hosts Fairleigh Dickinson after Donald Hand Jr. scored 22 points in Boston College’s 103-77 loss to the SMU Mustangs.

The Eagles have gone 4-3 in home games. Boston College has a 3-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Knights are 0-9 in road games. Fairleigh Dickinson is 3-6 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Boston College averages 70.8 points per game, 9.3 fewer points than the 80.1 Fairleigh Dickinson gives up. Fairleigh Dickinson scores 7.0 more points per game (78.8) than Boston College allows to opponents (71.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Hand is shooting 37.4% and averaging 14.2 points for the Eagles.

Terrence Brown is scoring 21.2 points per game with 5.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Knights.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 6-4, averaging 72.5 points, 32.9 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Knights: 3-7, averaging 78.9 points, 30.2 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

