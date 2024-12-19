Hampton visits Natabou and Florida International

Hampton Pirates (3-5) at Florida International Panthers (3-6) Miami; Friday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Florida International hosts Hampton after…

Hampton Pirates (3-5) at Florida International Panthers (3-6)

Miami; Friday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida International hosts Hampton after Isnelle Natabou scored 22 points in Florida International’s 72-56 loss to the UT Arlington Mavericks.

The Panthers are 3-4 on their home court. Florida International has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Pirates are 1-2 on the road. Hampton is 1-0 in one-possession games.

Florida International averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 4.6 per game Hampton allows. Hampton averages 59.0 points per game, 6.0 fewer points than the 65.0 Florida International gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Parris Atkins is shooting 42.7% and averaging 14.0 points for the Panthers.

Jasha Clinton is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 1.4 rebounds for the Pirates.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

