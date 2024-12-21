Hampton visits Loyola (MD) after Mullen’s 23-point performance

Hampton Pirates (6-5, 1-0 CAA) at Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (5-4) Baltimore; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Greyhounds -2.5;…

Hampton Pirates (6-5, 1-0 CAA) at Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (5-4)

Baltimore; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Greyhounds -2.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Hampton visits Loyola (MD) after Kyrese Mullen scored 23 points in Hampton’s 108-65 win against the Regent Royals.

The Greyhounds have gone 2-1 in home games. Loyola (MD) is fourth in the Patriot League scoring 71.0 points while shooting 42.1% from the field.

The Pirates are 1-2 on the road. Hampton ranks seventh in the CAA with 13.9 assists per game led by Noah Farrakhan averaging 2.6.

Loyola (MD) is shooting 42.1% from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points lower than the 44.1% Hampton allows to opponents. Hampton averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Loyola (MD) allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Milos Ilic is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 9.3 rebounds for the Greyhounds.

George Beale averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, scoring 13.2 points while shooting 40.4% from beyond the arc.

