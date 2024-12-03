Hampton hosts N.C. A&T after Forrest’s 25-point game

North Carolina A&T Aggies (3-4) at Hampton Pirates (3-5) Hampton, Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -5.5;…

North Carolina A&T Aggies (3-4) at Hampton Pirates (3-5)

Hampton, Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -5.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: N.C. A&T faces Hampton after Ryan Forrest scored 25 points in N.C. A&T’s 93-69 loss to the East Carolina Pirates.

The Pirates have gone 1-1 at home. Hampton has a 2-5 record against opponents over .500.

The Aggies are 1-4 on the road. N.C. A&T ranks fourth in the CAA with 24.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Nikolaos Chitikoudis averaging 4.9.

Hampton averages 69.6 points per game, 9.1 fewer points than the 78.7 N.C. A&T gives up. N.C. A&T averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Hampton allows.

The Pirates and Aggies square off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: George Beale is shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, while averaging 13.1 points.

Forrest is shooting 43.3% and averaging 21.0 points for the Aggies.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.