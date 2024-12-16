Hampton hosts Hawkins and Gardner-Webb

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (3-7) at Hampton Pirates (2-5) Hampton, Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Gardner-Webb visits Hampton after…

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (3-7) at Hampton Pirates (2-5)

Hampton, Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gardner-Webb visits Hampton after Ashley Hawkins scored 25 points in Gardner-Webb’s 73-65 victory against the Western Carolina Catamounts.

The Pirates are 1-3 in home games. Hampton allows 71.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 14.5 points per game.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs are 1-6 on the road. Gardner-Webb is fourth in the Big South scoring 62.7 points per game and is shooting 34.6%.

Hampton is shooting 38.3% from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points lower than the 42.7% Gardner-Webb allows to opponents. Gardner-Webb’s 34.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 13.6 percentage points lower than Hampton has allowed to its opponents (48.2%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jasha Clinton is scoring 12.8 points per game and averaging 1.3 rebounds for the Pirates.

Hawkins is averaging 15.1 points and 4.4 assists for the Runnin’ Bulldogs.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.