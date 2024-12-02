Hampton hosts Forrest and N.C. A&T

North Carolina A&T Aggies (3-4) at Hampton Pirates (3-5) Hampton, Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: N.C. A&T faces…

North Carolina A&T Aggies (3-4) at Hampton Pirates (3-5)

Hampton, Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: N.C. A&T faces Hampton after Ryan Forrest scored 25 points in N.C. A&T’s 93-69 loss to the East Carolina Pirates.

The Pirates have gone 1-1 at home. Hampton is 2-2 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Aggies are 1-4 in road games. N.C. A&T has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Hampton is shooting 38.6% from the field this season, 5.9 percentage points lower than the 44.5% N.C. A&T allows to opponents. N.C. A&T’s 43.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.0 percentage points lower than Hampton has given up to its opponents (46.9%).

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noah Farrakhan is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Pirates.

Forrest is scoring 21.0 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Aggies.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

