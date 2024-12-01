Hampton faces Georgia on 4-game slide

Hampton Pirates (1-4) at Georgia Bulldogs (5-3) Athens, Georgia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Hampton is looking to stop…

Hampton Pirates (1-4) at Georgia Bulldogs (5-3)

Athens, Georgia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hampton is looking to stop its four-game slide with a victory against Georgia.

The Bulldogs are 4-1 in home games. Georgia ranks ninth in the SEC with 12.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Mia Woolfolk averaging 7.0.

The Pirates have gone 0-2 away from home. Hampton gives up 69.0 points to opponents while being outscored by 14.4 points per game.

Georgia is shooting 40.3% from the field this season, 6.1 percentage points lower than the 46.4% Hampton allows to opponents. Hampton averages 54.6 points per game, 3.8 fewer than the 58.4 Georgia allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trinity Turner is scoring 13.6 points per game and averaging 6.1 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

Jasha Clinton is scoring 12.3 points per game and averaging 1.5 rebounds for the Pirates.

