Hammond and Colorado host Pacific

Pacific Tigers (5-4) at Colorado Buffaloes (5-2, 0-1 Big 12)

Boulder, Colorado; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado takes on Pacific after Julian Hammond III scored 20 points in Colorado’s 99-71 loss to the Iowa State Cyclones.

The Buffaloes are 4-0 on their home court. Colorado is 2-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Tigers have gone 0-3 away from home. Pacific is eighth in the WCC scoring 73.8 points per game and is shooting 45.8%.

Colorado makes 47.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.9 percentage points higher than Pacific has allowed to its opponents (40.2%). Pacific averages 73.8 points per game, 1.5 more than the 72.3 Colorado gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hammond is shooting 45.2% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Buffaloes, while averaging 12.7 points and 3.4 assists.

Elijah Fisher is scoring 17.3 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Tigers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

