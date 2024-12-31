Hallock leads No. 21 Michigan State against Purdue after 20-point performance

Purdue Boilermakers (7-6, 0-2 Big Ten) at Michigan State Spartans (11-2, 1-1 Big Ten) East Lansing, Michigan; Wednesday, 2 p.m.…

Purdue Boilermakers (7-6, 0-2 Big Ten) at Michigan State Spartans (11-2, 1-1 Big Ten)

East Lansing, Michigan; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Michigan State hosts Purdue after Theryn Hallock scored 20 points in Michigan State’s 72-66 loss to the Maryland Terrapins.

The Spartans are 7-0 on their home court. Michigan State ranks sixth in the Big Ten in rebounding averaging 37.5 rebounds. Julia Ayrault leads the Spartans with 7.7 boards.

The Boilermakers are 0-2 in Big Ten play. Purdue allows 71.7 points to opponents while being outscored by 4.2 points per game.

Michigan State scores 84.1 points, 12.4 more per game than the 71.7 Purdue gives up. Purdue scores 10.9 more points per game (67.5) than Michigan State gives up to opponents (56.6).

The Spartans and Boilermakers face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ayrault is scoring 16.7 points per game and averaging 7.7 rebounds for the Spartans.

Destini Lombard is scoring 12.8 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Boilermakers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 8-2, averaging 79.1 points, 37.6 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 12.4 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.1 points per game.

Boilermakers: 5-5, averaging 64.9 points, 33.3 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

