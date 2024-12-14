Hall scores 8 of his 14 points late as UCF pulls away from Tulsa, 88-75 at Orange Bowl Classic

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Keyshawn Hall scored eight of his 14 points in the final seven minutes and Jordan Ivy-Curry…

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Keyshawn Hall scored eight of his 14 points in the final seven minutes and Jordan Ivy-Curry knocked down a 3-pointer with under a minute left and UCF beat Tulsa 88-75 on Saturday in the opening game of the Orange Bowl Basketball Classic doubleheader.

Dallan Coleman scored a season-high 20 points and tied his career high with nine rebounds to lead the Knights (8-2). Ivy-Curry knocked down 4 of 7 from distance and finished with 16 points and four assists. Hall and Thiam each added 14 points.

Keason Willis hit 6 of 9 from behind the arc and paced the Golden Hurricane (4-7) with 22 points. Dwon Odom scored 20 points and dished seven assists and Matt Reed contributed 10 points off the bench.

Odom made two free throws with 5:55 left to pull Tulsa within 70-68.

Later, Odom’s layup attempt to tie it was blocked by Moustapha Thiam, who threw down a dunk at the other end to extend the UCF lead. Hall hit three of four from the line to kickstart a 16-7 run to end the game.

UCF (8-2) has won four straight with one nonconference game remaining before starting Big 12 Conference play Dec. 21 at Texas Tech.

