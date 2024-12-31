Hall leads UCF against Texas Tech after 21-point performance

UCF Knights (9-2) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (9-2) Lubbock, Texas; Tuesday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Raiders…

UCF Knights (9-2) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (9-2)

Lubbock, Texas; Tuesday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Raiders -12.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: UCF visits Texas Tech after Keyshawn Hall scored 21 points in UCF’s 86-66 victory over the Jacksonville Dolphins.

The Red Raiders are 8-0 on their home court. Texas Tech is 8-0 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Knights play their first true road game after going 9-2 with a 1-2 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. UCF is seventh in the Big 12 scoring 80.8 points per game and is shooting 43.5%.

Texas Tech makes 51.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.6 percentage points higher than UCF has allowed to its opponents (42.1%). UCF has shot at a 43.5% rate from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points greater than the 39.5% shooting opponents of Texas Tech have averaged.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chance McMillian averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Raiders, scoring 16.4 points while shooting 53.4% from beyond the arc.

Jordan Ivy-Curry is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Knights.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Raiders: 8-2, averaging 85.5 points, 34.7 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 51.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points per game.

Knights: 8-2, averaging 82.5 points, 34.9 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

