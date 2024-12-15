Hall and San Jose State win 107-100 in OT against Cal Poly

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Sadaidriene Hall scored 33 points and Josh Uduje added eight in the overtime as San…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Sadaidriene Hall scored 33 points and Josh Uduje added eight in the overtime as San Jose State knocked off Cal Poly 107-100 on Saturday night.

Hall added 11 rebounds and three steals for the Spartans (6-6). Uduje scored 23 points while shooting 10 for 18 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line and added 10 rebounds. Latrell Davis had 21 points and shot 7 for 11 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 6 of 10 from the free-throw line.

Owen Koonce led the Mustangs (5-7) in scoring, finishing with 32 points, eight rebounds and three steals. Jarred Hyder added 18 points and four assists for Cal Poly. Peter Bandelj also had 16 points and seven rebounds.

A 13-2 run in the first half gave San Jose State a one-point lead. The teams entered the break with San Jose State ahead 45-40, while Uduje led their club in scoring with nine points. San Jose State used a 7-0 run in the second half to build a 13-point lead at 77-64 with 8:54 left in the half before finishing off the win.

