Haid scores 18, Central Connecticut State takes down UMass 73-69

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Devin Haid had 18 points in Central Connecticut State 73-69 victory over UMass on Wednesday night.

Haid added seven rebounds for the Blue Devils (5-3). Jayden Brown added 12 points while going 5 of 11 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) while he also had six rebounds. Joe Ostrowsky shot 4 for 9, including 2 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points.

Daniel Rivera led the Minutemen (3-6) in scoring, finishing with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Rahsool Diggins added 14 points for UMass. Jaylen Curry finished with 10 points.

Central Connecticut State went into halftime leading UMass 33-31. Brown scored nine points in the half. Haid scored 13 second-half points.

