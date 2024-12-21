Haggerty leads No. 21 Memphis against Mississippi State after 27-point outing

Mississippi State Bulldogs (10-1) at Memphis Tigers (9-2) Memphis, Tennessee; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -1.5; over/under…

Mississippi State Bulldogs (10-1) at Memphis Tigers (9-2)

Memphis, Tennessee; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -1.5; over/under is 152

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Memphis hosts Mississippi State after PJ Haggerty scored 27 points in Memphis’ 64-62 victory over the Virginia Cavaliers.

The Tigers are 3-1 in home games. Memphis scores 79.5 points while outscoring opponents by 3.8 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 1-0 on the road. Mississippi State has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Memphis makes 46.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.5 percentage points higher than Mississippi State has allowed to its opponents (41.8%). Mississippi State has shot at a 46.8% rate from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points greater than the 43.0% shooting opponents of Memphis have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyrese Hunter is shooting 48.6% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 15.6 points, 3.3 assists and 1.5 steals.

Josh Hubbard averages 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 18.0 points while shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 8-2, averaging 79.2 points, 32.0 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points per game.

Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 83.0 points, 37.8 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

