Haggerty leads Memphis against No. 16 Ole Miss after 24-point game

Ole Miss Rebels (11-1) at Memphis Tigers (9-3)

Memphis, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -1.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis hosts No. 16 Ole Miss after PJ Haggerty scored 24 points in Memphis’ 79-66 loss to the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

The Tigers have gone 3-2 in home games. Memphis is 8-3 against opponents over .500.

The Rebels are 1-0 on the road. Ole Miss is 8-1 against opponents over .500.

Memphis makes 45.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.9 percentage points higher than Ole Miss has allowed to its opponents (40.6%). Ole Miss averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Memphis allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dain Dainja is averaging 10.6 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Tigers.

Sean Pedulla is averaging 14.8 points, 3.8 assists and 2.5 steals for the Rebels.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, averaging 77.8 points, 31.4 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points per game.

Rebels: 9-1, averaging 82.5 points, 31.8 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 10.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

