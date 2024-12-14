Haggerty leads Memphis against No. 16 Clemson after 29-point game

Memphis Tigers (7-2) at Clemson Tigers (9-1, 1-0 ACC) Clemson, South Carolina; Saturday, 11 a.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers…

Memphis Tigers (7-2) at Clemson Tigers (9-1, 1-0 ACC)

Clemson, South Carolina; Saturday, 11 a.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -6.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis visits No. 16 Clemson after PJ Haggerty scored 29 points in Memphis’ 85-72 loss to the Arkansas State Red Wolves.

The Clemson Tigers are 6-0 on their home court. Clemson is seventh in the ACC with 14.1 assists per game led by Ian Schieffelin averaging 3.5.

The Memphis Tigers are 1-0 in road games. Memphis ranks fifth in the AAC with 9.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Dain Dainja averaging 2.3.

Clemson makes 45.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than Memphis has allowed to its opponents (43.1%). Memphis scores 18.0 more points per game (80.4) than Clemson allows to opponents (62.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Chase Hunter averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Clemson Tigers, scoring 15.9 points while shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc.

Tyrese Hunter averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Memphis Tigers, scoring 15.2 points while shooting 49.0% from beyond the arc.

