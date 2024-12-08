Haggerty and No. 16 Memphis host Arkansas State

Arkansas State Red Wolves (6-3) at Memphis Tigers (7-1) Memphis, Tennessee; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -15;…

Arkansas State Red Wolves (6-3) at Memphis Tigers (7-1)

Memphis, Tennessee; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -15; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Memphis hosts Arkansas State after PJ Haggerty scored 23 points in Memphis’ 81-71 victory against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs.

The Tigers are 3-0 on their home court. Memphis averages 81.5 points and has outscored opponents by 6.0 points per game.

The Red Wolves are 0-1 on the road. Arkansas State ranks sixth in the Sun Belt allowing 69.2 points while holding opponents to 38.9% shooting.

Memphis makes 48.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.2 percentage points higher than Arkansas State has allowed to its opponents (38.9%). Arkansas State’s 40.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.5 percentage points lower than Memphis has given up to its opponents (44.1%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyrese Hunter averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 16.6 points while shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc.

Joseph Pinion is shooting 39.5% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Wolves, while averaging 7.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

