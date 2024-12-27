Haggerty and Memphis host No. 16 Ole Miss

Ole Miss Rebels (11-1) at Memphis Tigers (9-3) Memphis, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -1.5; over/under…

Ole Miss Rebels (11-1) at Memphis Tigers (9-3)

Memphis, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -1.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis hosts No. 16 Ole Miss after PJ Haggerty scored 24 points in Memphis’ 79-66 loss to the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

The Tigers have gone 3-2 in home games. Memphis is 3-0 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.8 turnovers per game.

The Rebels are 1-0 in road games. Ole Miss is 10-0 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Memphis averages 78.4 points, 14.6 more per game than the 63.8 Ole Miss allows. Ole Miss has shot at a 46.2% clip from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points greater than the 43.1% shooting opponents of Memphis have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Haggerty is averaging 22.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.1 steals for the Tigers.

Jaylen Murray is averaging 13.3 points, 4.5 assists and 1.6 steals for the Rebels.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, averaging 77.8 points, 31.4 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points per game.

Rebels: 9-1, averaging 82.5 points, 31.8 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 10.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.