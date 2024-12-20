Hadnot’s 17 lead Purdue Fort Wayne past Defiance 103-52

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Corey Hadnot II’s 17 points helped Purdue Fort Wayne defeat Defiance 103-52 on Friday night.…

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Corey Hadnot II’s 17 points helped Purdue Fort Wayne defeat Defiance 103-52 on Friday night.

Hadnot went 7 of 11 from the field (3 for 6 from 3-point range) for the Mastodons (9-4, 2-1 Horizon League). Chris Morgan scored 16 points and added six steals. Trey Lewis went 5 of 12 from the field (1 for 7 from 3-point range) to finish with 13 points.

Carter Sudhoff led the Yellow Jackets in scoring, finishing with eight points. Zahyem Bradwell added seven points and six rebounds for Defiance. Jalen Brown had six points.

Purdue Fort Wayne’s next game is Sunday against Michigan on the road, and Defiance visits Miami (OH) on Monday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

