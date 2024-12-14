Hackerott, UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros to host Davis and the Lamar Cardinals

Lamar Cardinals (4-3) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (4-5, 1-0 Southland) Edinburg, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Lamar Cardinals (4-3) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (4-5, 1-0 Southland)

Edinburg, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Rio Grande Valley faces Lamar in a matchup of Southland teams.

The Vaqueros have gone 3-2 in home games. UT Rio Grande Valley is 2-2 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Cardinals are 0-2 in road games. Lamar is third in the Southland with 16.1 assists per game led by R’Mani Taylor averaging 3.7.

UT Rio Grande Valley averages 67.4 points per game, 4.8 more points than the 62.6 Lamar allows. Lamar averages 4.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than UT Rio Grande Valley gives up.

The Vaqueros and Cardinals match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kade Hackerott is scoring 14.2 points per game with 6.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Vaqueros.

Akasha Davis is averaging 13.7 points and eight rebounds for the Cardinals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.