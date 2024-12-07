Gwath and No. 24 San Diego State host San Diego

San Diego Toreros (3-5) at San Diego State Aztecs (5-2, 1-0 MWC) San Diego; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

San Diego Toreros (3-5) at San Diego State Aztecs (5-2, 1-0 MWC)

San Diego; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aztecs -23.5; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 San Diego State plays San Diego after Magoon Gwath scored 25 points in San Diego State’s 84-62 victory against the Fresno State Bulldogs.

The Aztecs have gone 2-1 in home games. San Diego State averages 75.1 points and has outscored opponents by 10.8 points per game.

The Toreros are 0-1 on the road. San Diego gives up 72.3 points to opponents while being outscored by 4.8 points per game.

San Diego State makes 45.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.1 percentage points higher than San Diego has allowed to its opponents (42.6%). San Diego averages 67.5 points per game, 3.2 more than the 64.3 San Diego State gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: BJ Davis is scoring 13.7 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Aztecs.

Kjay Bradley Jr. is averaging 16.8 points, 3.4 assists and 2.4 steals for the Toreros.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

