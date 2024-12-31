Gusters, UCF Knights take on the No. 18 West Virginia Mountaineers

UCF Knights (7-4, 0-1 Big 12) at West Virginia Mountaineers (10-2, 0-1 Big 12) Morgantown, West Virginia; Wednesday, 2 p.m.…

UCF Knights (7-4, 0-1 Big 12) at West Virginia Mountaineers (10-2, 0-1 Big 12)

Morgantown, West Virginia; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCF takes on No. 18 West Virginia in Big 12 action Wednesday.

The Mountaineers have gone 7-0 at home. West Virginia is third in the Big 12 with 12.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Jordan Thomas averaging 2.8.

The Knights are 0-1 in conference play. UCF is 3-3 against opponents with a winning record.

West Virginia makes 48.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.6 percentage points higher than UCF has allowed to its opponents (39.8%). UCF averages 3.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 4.8 per game West Virginia gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: JJ Quinerly is shooting 41.7% and averaging 17.5 points for the Mountaineers.

Hannah Gusters is averaging 16.6 points and 8.6 rebounds for the Knights.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 8-2, averaging 79.8 points, 32.4 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 13.7 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.1 points per game.

Knights: 6-4, averaging 71.4 points, 34.8 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

