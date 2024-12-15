Guinyard’s 31 lead UT Martin over Champion Christian 123-56

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — Tarence Guinyard scored 31 points as UT Martin beat Champion Christian 123-56 on Sunday night. Guinyard…

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — Tarence Guinyard scored 31 points as UT Martin beat Champion Christian 123-56 on Sunday night.

Guinyard added eight rebounds and five assists for the Skyhawks (4-7). Josue Grullon scored 23 points while shooting 8 for 16, including 7 for 13 from beyond the arc and added eight rebounds. Matija Zuzic shot 6 for 14, including 5 for 12 from beyond the arc to finish with 17 points.

The Tigers were led in scoring by Noah Brooks, who finished with 14 points and two blocks. Champion Christian, a member of the Association of Christian College Athletics, also got 11 points from Adrian Brown. KJ Younge finished with nine points and three steals.

