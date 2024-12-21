Guinyard’s 28 help UT Martin defeat Southern Indiana 77-46

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Tarence Guinyard’s 28 points helped UT Martin defeat Southern Indiana 77-46 on Saturday night. Guinyard added…

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Tarence Guinyard’s 28 points helped UT Martin defeat Southern Indiana 77-46 on Saturday night.

Guinyard added nine rebounds for the Skyhawks (5-8, 1-1 Ohio Valley Conference). Josue Grullon scored 20 points and added six rebounds. Vladimer Salaridze shot 2 for 4, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with eight points, while adding seven rebounds and five assists.

The Screaming Eagles (6-6, 1-1) were led by Jayland Randall, who recorded 12 points and three steals. Jared Washington added nine points for Southern Indiana. Stephen Olowoniyi finished with six points and seven rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

