Guinyard leads UT Martin against Morehead State

UT Martin Skyhawks (4-7) at Morehead State Eagles (4-6) Morehead, Kentucky; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -5.5;…

UT Martin Skyhawks (4-7) at Morehead State Eagles (4-6)

Morehead, Kentucky; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -5.5; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin visits Morehead State after Tarence Guinyard scored 31 points in UT Martin’s 123-56 victory over the Champion Christian Tigers.

The Eagles have gone 3-0 at home. Morehead State ranks seventh in the OVC in rebounding averaging 33.9 rebounds. Kenny White Jr. leads the Eagles with 5.2 boards.

The Skyhawks have gone 1-6 away from home. UT Martin has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

Morehead State averages 69.4 points per game, 3.6 fewer points than the 73.0 UT Martin gives up. UT Martin has shot at a 42.6% clip from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points below the 44.4% shooting opponents of Morehead State have averaged.

The Eagles and Skyhawks match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: White is scoring 13.5 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Eagles.

Josue Grullon is averaging 17.2 points for the Skyhawks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

