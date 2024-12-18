Guinyard leads UT Martin against Morehead State after 31-point game

UT Martin Skyhawks (4-7) at Morehead State Eagles (4-6) Morehead, Kentucky; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin visits…

UT Martin Skyhawks (4-7) at Morehead State Eagles (4-6)

Morehead, Kentucky; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin visits Morehead State after Tarence Guinyard scored 31 points in UT Martin’s 123-56 win against the Champion Christian Tigers.

The Eagles have gone 3-0 at home. Morehead State is ninth in the OVC scoring 69.4 points while shooting 42.4% from the field.

The Skyhawks have gone 1-6 away from home. UT Martin ranks third in the OVC with 14.8 assists per game led by Afan Trnka averaging 2.9.

Morehead State’s average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game is 3.3 fewer made shots on average than the 9.1 per game UT Martin allows. UT Martin averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Morehead State gives up.

The Eagles and Skyhawks square off Thursday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kade Ruegsegger is shooting 32.7% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging eight points.

Trnka is averaging 9.6 points for the Skyhawks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

