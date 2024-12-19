Grimes, Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles square off against the Lindenwood (MO) Lions

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (7-3, 1-0 OVC) at Lindenwood (MO) Lions (4-5) Saint Charles, Missouri; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (7-3, 1-0 OVC) at Lindenwood (MO) Lions (4-5)

Saint Charles, Missouri; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Reghan Grimes and Tennessee Tech visit Brooke Coffey and Lindenwood (MO) in OVC action Thursday.

The Lions have gone 3-2 in home games. Lindenwood (MO) ranks fourth in the OVC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 67.3 points while holding opponents to 43.2% shooting.

The Golden Eagles are 1-0 against OVC opponents. Tennessee Tech is 2-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 16.9 turnovers per game.

Lindenwood (MO)’s average of 5.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 6.3 per game Tennessee Tech gives up. Tennessee Tech averages 69.9 points per game, 2.6 more than the 67.3 Lindenwood (MO) gives up to opponents.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ellie Brueggemann is scoring 11.2 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Lions.

Grimes is averaging 12.8 points and 2.2 steals for the Golden Eagles.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.