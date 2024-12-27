Gregory leads Youngstown State against IU Indianapolis after 28-point performance

Youngstown State Penguins (7-6, 2-1 Horizon) at IU Indianapolis Jaguars (1-11, 0-3 Horizon) Indianapolis; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Youngstown State Penguins (7-6, 2-1 Horizon) at IU Indianapolis Jaguars (1-11, 0-3 Horizon)

Indianapolis; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State faces IU Indianapolis after Sophia Gregory scored 28 points in Youngstown State’s 85-42 win against the Point Park Pioneers.

The Jaguars are 1-2 in home games. IU Indianapolis is 1-7 against opponents over .500.

The Penguins are 2-1 in Horizon play. Youngstown State averages 58.6 points and has outscored opponents by 1.7 points per game.

IU Indianapolis averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 4.9 per game Youngstown State gives up. Youngstown State averages 58.6 points per game, 17.2 fewer points than the 75.8 IU Indianapolis allows.

The Jaguars and Penguins match up Saturday for the first time in Horizon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shania Nichols-Vannett is averaging 12.2 points for the Jaguars.

Jewel Watkins is averaging 13.5 points for the Penguins.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 0-10, averaging 56.0 points, 24.5 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 36.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points per game.

Penguins: 4-6, averaging 53.8 points, 30.8 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 35.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

