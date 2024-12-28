Gregory leads Middle Tennessee against Princeton after 20-point game

Middle Tennessee Raiders (8-4) at Princeton Tigers (7-4) Princeton, New Jersey; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Middle Tennessee visits…

Middle Tennessee Raiders (8-4) at Princeton Tigers (7-4)

Princeton, New Jersey; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Middle Tennessee visits Princeton after Jalynn Gregory scored 20 points in Middle Tennessee’s 74-54 win over the Cal Baptist Lancers.

The Tigers are 3-0 in home games. Princeton scores 67.6 points while outscoring opponents by 3.8 points per game.

The Raiders have gone 3-2 away from home. Middle Tennessee averages 67.7 points and has outscored opponents by 8.9 points per game.

Princeton’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Middle Tennessee gives up. Middle Tennessee averages 67.7 points per game, 3.9 more than the 63.8 Princeton gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Skye Belker is scoring 13.0 points per game and averaging 1.8 rebounds for the Tigers.

Courtney Blakely is averaging 10.3 points, 3.6 assists and 1.9 steals for the Raiders.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, averaging 67.8 points, 30.1 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points per game.

Raiders: 6-4, averaging 67.6 points, 32.2 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.1 points.

