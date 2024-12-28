Gregory and Youngstown State host IU Indianapolis

Youngstown State Penguins (7-6, 2-1 Horizon) at IU Indianapolis Jaguars (1-11, 0-3 Horizon) Indianapolis; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Youngstown State Penguins (7-6, 2-1 Horizon) at IU Indianapolis Jaguars (1-11, 0-3 Horizon)

Indianapolis; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State plays IU Indianapolis after Sophia Gregory scored 28 points in Youngstown State’s 85-42 win against the Point Park Pioneers.

The Jaguars are 1-2 on their home court. IU Indianapolis gives up 75.8 points and has been outscored by 15.5 points per game.

The Penguins have gone 2-1 against Horizon opponents. Youngstown State averages 58.6 points while outscoring opponents by 1.7 points per game.

IU Indianapolis is shooting 39.1% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 37.5% Youngstown State allows to opponents. Youngstown State’s 37.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.1 percentage points lower than IU Indianapolis has given up to its opponents (46.2%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shania Nichols-Vannett is scoring 12.2 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Jaguars.

Jewel Watkins is averaging 13.5 points for the Penguins.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 0-10, averaging 56.0 points, 24.5 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 36.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points per game.

Penguins: 4-6, averaging 53.8 points, 30.8 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 35.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.