Greene scores 18, Wagner takes down Maryland-Eastern Shore 63-61

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. (AP) — R.J. Greene’s 18 points helped Wagner defeat Maryland-Eastern Shore 63-61 on Sunday.

Greene added five rebounds for the Seahawks (5-4). Javier Esquerra Trelles scored 13 points, going 4 of 11 from the floor, including 3 for 7 from 3-point range, and 2 for 3 from the line. Keyontae Lewis shot 5 of 6 from the field to finish with 11 points, while adding seven rebounds.

The Hawks (1-11) were led in scoring by Ketron Shaw, who finished with 19 points, six rebounds and four steals. Evan Johnson added 19 points and five assists for Maryland-Eastern Shore. Chris Flippin also had six points. The loss is the seventh straight for the Hawks.

These two teams both play Saturday. Wagner visits NJIT and Maryland-Eastern Shore hosts Bryn Athyn College.

