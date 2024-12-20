Greene and Vanderbilt host West Georgia

West Georgia Wolves (5-4) at Vanderbilt Commodores (11-1) Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt plays West Georgia…

West Georgia Wolves (5-4) at Vanderbilt Commodores (11-1)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt plays West Georgia after Madison Greene scored 25 points in Vanderbilt’s 80-66 win against the Dayton Flyers.

The Commodores are 7-0 on their home court. Vanderbilt is fourth in college basketball with 15.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Khamil Pierre averaging 4.7 offensive boards.

The Wolves are 2-4 on the road. West Georgia is 2-4 against opponents with a winning record.

Vanderbilt averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more made shots than the 5.1 per game West Georgia allows. West Georgia averages 12.9 more points per game (66.7) than Vanderbilt allows (53.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Pierre is averaging 22.1 points, 11.6 rebounds and four steals for the Commodores.

Destiny Jones is scoring 13.4 points per game and averaging 7.2 rebounds for the Wolves.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

