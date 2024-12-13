Green Bay visits UCSB after Roy’s 20-point game

Green Bay Phoenix (2-9, 0-3 Horizon League) at UCSB Gauchos (6-3, 0-2 Big West) Santa Barbara, California; Saturday, 7 p.m.…

Green Bay Phoenix (2-9, 0-3 Horizon League) at UCSB Gauchos (6-3, 0-2 Big West)

Santa Barbara, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay visits UCSB after Anthony Roy scored 20 points in Green Bay’s 88-67 loss to the Milwaukee Panthers.

The Gauchos are 4-2 in home games. UCSB ranks fifth in the Big West with 14.4 assists per game led by Stephan D. Swenson averaging 3.8.

The Phoenix are 1-5 in road games. Green Bay averages 12.5 turnovers per game and is 2-4 when winning the turnover battle.

UCSB is shooting 49.3% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 47.7% Green Bay allows to opponents. Green Bay averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game UCSB allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jason Fontenet II is scoring 13.6 points per game and averaging 6.6 rebounds for the Gauchos.

Roy is scoring 27.2 points per game with 5.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Phoenix.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.