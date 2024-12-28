Green Bay hosts Jackson and Purdue Fort Wayne

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (9-5, 2-1 Horizon League) at Green Bay Phoenix (2-12, 0-3 Horizon League) Green Bay, Wisconsin; Sunday,…

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (9-5, 2-1 Horizon League) at Green Bay Phoenix (2-12, 0-3 Horizon League)

Green Bay, Wisconsin; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne takes on Green Bay after Jalen Jackson scored 27 points in Purdue Fort Wayne’s 89-58 loss to the Michigan Wolverines.

The Phoenix are 1-5 in home games. Green Bay is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The Mastodons are 2-1 against conference opponents. Purdue Fort Wayne is 9-4 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 8.3 turnovers per game.

Green Bay’s average of 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 more made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Purdue Fort Wayne gives up. Purdue Fort Wayne averages 10.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 9.4 per game Green Bay gives up.

The Phoenix and Mastodons square off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Roy is shooting 50.6% and averaging 25.7 points for the Phoenix.

Jackson is averaging 18.7 points and two steals for the Mastodons.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 1-9, averaging 69.9 points, 26.8 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.1 points per game.

Mastodons: 6-4, averaging 80.7 points, 25.4 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points.

