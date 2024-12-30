Gray scores 15 off the bench, Florida International knocks off Utah Tech 80-66

MIAMI (AP) — Travis Gray scored 15 points to help Florida International beat Utah Tech 80-66 on Monday. Gray added…

MIAMI (AP) — Travis Gray scored 15 points to help Florida International beat Utah Tech 80-66 on Monday.

Gray added five rebounds and three steals for the Panthers (6-7). Asim Jones added 14 points while going 5 of 9 and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line while he also had seven assists. Jonathan Aybar had 13 points and shot 5 of 9 from the field and 3 of 6 from the free-throw line.

Beon Riley led the way for the Trailblazers (4-11) with 19 points, eight rebounds and three steals. Noa Gonsalves added 18 points. Samuel Ariyibi also had 10 points, four steals and two blocks.

Jones led FIU with 11 points in the first half to help put them up 47-19 at the break. Aybar led the way with a team-high 11 second-half points.

