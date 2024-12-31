Gray and Oklahoma State host Baylor

Oklahoma State Cowgirls (11-1, 1-0 Big 12) at Baylor Bears (11-2, 1-0 Big 12) Waco, Texas; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST…

Oklahoma State Cowgirls (11-1, 1-0 Big 12) at Baylor Bears (11-2, 1-0 Big 12)

Waco, Texas; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma State visits Baylor after Micah Gray scored 24 points in Oklahoma State’s 81-75 win against the Iowa State Cyclones.

The Bears are 8-0 on their home court. Baylor scores 84.9 points while outscoring opponents by 31.0 points per game.

The Cowgirls play their first true road game after going 11-1 with a 1-1 record in neutral-site games to start the season. Oklahoma State is ninth in college basketball scoring 87.7 points per game while shooting 50.1%.

Baylor averages 84.9 points, 30.3 more per game than the 54.6 Oklahoma State gives up. Oklahoma State scores 33.8 more points per game (87.7) than Baylor allows (53.9).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darianna Littlepage-Buggs is scoring 14.7 points per game with 10.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Bears.

Gray is averaging 17.4 points for the Cowgirls.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 9-1, averaging 84.1 points, 41.3 rebounds, 20.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 7.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.7 points per game.

Cowgirls: 9-1, averaging 86.7 points, 40.8 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.