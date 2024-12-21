Graves and Charlotte host Hawaii

Charlotte 49ers (6-4) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (6-3, 0-1 Big West) Honolulu; Sunday, 11:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte visits…

Charlotte 49ers (6-4) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (6-3, 0-1 Big West)

Honolulu; Sunday, 11:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte visits Hawaii after Nik Graves scored 20 points in Charlotte’s 75-70 victory against the West Georgia Wolves.

The Rainbow Warriors are 6-1 on their home court. Hawaii is fourth in the Big West with 33.1 points per game in the paint led by Tanner Christensen averaging 8.7.

The 49ers have gone 1-2 away from home. Charlotte is sixth in the AAC scoring 31.4 points per game in the paint led by Giancarlo Rosado averaging 7.7.

Hawaii is shooting 47.1% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 45.9% Charlotte allows to opponents. Charlotte averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 5.4 per game Hawaii allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gytis Nemeiksa is scoring 14.0 points per game with 6.6 rebounds and 0.8 assists for the Rainbow Warriors.

Graves is averaging 16.7 points and 3.3 assists for the 49ers.

