Graves and Charlotte host Georgia State

Charlotte 49ers (4-4) at Georgia State Panthers (4-5) Atlanta; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte faces Georgia State after…

Charlotte 49ers (4-4) at Georgia State Panthers (4-5)

Atlanta; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte faces Georgia State after Nik Graves scored 23 points in Charlotte’s 75-71 loss to the Davidson Wildcats.

The Panthers are 3-1 in home games. Georgia State is 2-5 against opponents with a winning record.

The 49ers are 0-2 in road games. Charlotte is fifth in the AAC allowing 71.8 points while holding opponents to 46.6% shooting.

Georgia State averages 75.6 points per game, 3.8 more points than the 71.8 Charlotte allows. Charlotte averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Georgia State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Toneari Lane is shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 14.7 points.

Graves is shooting 40.0% and averaging 16.5 points for the 49ers.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.